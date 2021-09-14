Spore Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Spore has a market cap of $6.54 million and $77,376.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00146735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.51 or 0.00739479 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

Spore is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

