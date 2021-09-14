Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.45

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SPR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 151 ($1.97). 215,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,126. Springfield Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 80.25 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The firm has a market cap of £154.49 million and a PE ratio of 15.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

In other news, insider Innes Smith sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18).

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

