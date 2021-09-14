Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE CXM traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,064. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal bought 1,073,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,820,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,649,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,464,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

