Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

SPRB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. 33,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,895. The company has a market cap of $168.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

