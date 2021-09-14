Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Buys 7,216,711 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216,711 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco accounts for about 8.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.71% of Banco Bradesco worth $353,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 288,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,807,844. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

