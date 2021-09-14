Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Intel worth $120,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 239,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

