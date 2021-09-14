Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $106.73 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $106,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.64. 36,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,586. The firm has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

