Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $140.70 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,674,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 3.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $140,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. 28,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Truist decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

