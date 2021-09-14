Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $28.51 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of Donaldson worth $28,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 2,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

