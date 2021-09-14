Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $69.39 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 1.6% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Biogen worth $69,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. South State Corp acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,884. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.