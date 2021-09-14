Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.29. 2,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.