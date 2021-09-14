Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up 2.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.98% of BorgWarner worth $113,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,120,000 after buying an additional 588,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,933,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,940,000 after buying an additional 66,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,520. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

