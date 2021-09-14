Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

GOOGL traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,842.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,714.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,422.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.