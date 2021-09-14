Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $54,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.32. The company had a trading volume of 89,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

