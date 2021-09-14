SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.09

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.09 and last traded at $140.94, with a volume of 195441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

