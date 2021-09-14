Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,316.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $47,316.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00143300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00812497 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,467,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,467,081 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.