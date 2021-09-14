SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, a growth of 606.8% from the August 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,343.0 days.

SSAAF stock remained flat at $$5.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.