SSAB AB (publ)’s (SSAAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

SSAAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

