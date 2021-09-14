SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.