Stacks Price Hits $1.55 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $80.39 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00003321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00079519 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00109416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00120790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00170502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,116,404 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.