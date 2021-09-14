Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF) were down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 721,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 291,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Standard Lithium from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

