Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches One Day Volume of $346,811.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $7.49 million and $346,811.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00078535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00122143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00180555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,062.51 or 0.99833895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.16 or 0.07187313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00869243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

