Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.53

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$65.53 and last traded at C$65.44, with a volume of 100388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.17.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,280.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.