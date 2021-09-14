Starbase (STAR) Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Starbase has a market cap of $742,161.36 and $584,554.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00063645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00142538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.67 or 0.00820010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00043553 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.