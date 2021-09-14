Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.57. 14,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 14,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

Starco Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

