State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 114,566 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,566 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Pinterest worth $51,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.91 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 262.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 32,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,278,530.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 929,728 shares of company stock worth $65,973,131. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.