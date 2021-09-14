State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,191 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $45,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.63.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $244.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

