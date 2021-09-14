State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 13,700 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Match Group worth $50,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Match Group by 114.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.34. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

