State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,776 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Xilinx worth $54,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after buying an additional 432,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after buying an additional 731,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 44.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,668 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $191,384,000 after buying an additional 473,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $159.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.15.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

