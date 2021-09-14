State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $52,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $425.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $434.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

