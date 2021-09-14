State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 56,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $53,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

