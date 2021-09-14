State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Amphenol worth $52,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after buying an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 178.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 94.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

APH opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $77.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

