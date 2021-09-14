State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,047 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Digital Realty Trust worth $56,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,852,311 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $154.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.