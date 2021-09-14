State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,592 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,549 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $57,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $140,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

