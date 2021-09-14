State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $46.31 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Cintas worth $46,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Cintas by 34.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 41.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 79.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44,478 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $406.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.69. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $409.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

