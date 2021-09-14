State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $47.06 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Marriott International worth $47,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

