State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $47.78 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $47,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $32,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,555.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,509.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,336.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $945.00 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

