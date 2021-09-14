State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $48.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Sempra Energy worth $48,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 87.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,644,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,029,000 after buying an additional 768,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,303,000 after buying an additional 732,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRE opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $133.38. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

