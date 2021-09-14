State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $49.28 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of DexCom worth $49,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,730,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total value of $8,527,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $383,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total value of $157,538.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,076 shares of company stock valued at $25,985,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $540.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $559.75. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.