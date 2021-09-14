State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $57.59 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of L3Harris Technologies worth $57,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.00 and a 200-day moving average of $216.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total transaction of $19,739,699.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,609 shares of company stock valued at $85,440,562. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

