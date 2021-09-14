State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $59.81 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of MSCI worth $59,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 37.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 22,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $643.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $607.88 and its 200 day moving average is $513.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

