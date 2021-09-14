State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $61.79 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Kimberly-Clark worth $61,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,860,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

