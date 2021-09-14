State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $62.34 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,754 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of DuPont de Nemours worth $62,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

