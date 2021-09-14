State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $52,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $298.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.