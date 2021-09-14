State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Align Technology worth $61,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $710.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $675.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.33. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.44 and a fifty-two week high of $735.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.