State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 959,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,765 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Johnson Controls International worth $65,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $8,729,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 207,203.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 342,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after buying an additional 341,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NYSE:JCI opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.