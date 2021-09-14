State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,339 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $52,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

NYSE:SPG opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

