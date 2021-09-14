State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,380 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $56,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $4,616,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,867.19 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,940.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,813.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,565.94. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

