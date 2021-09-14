State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,028 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $53,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 25.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,825 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.