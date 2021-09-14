State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 21,011 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,011 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $57,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after buying an additional 532,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

